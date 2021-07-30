Cool Gift Ideas for International Friendship Day

A true friendship is sacred and irreplaceable. A true friend motivates us to be the best version of ourselves. Our friends are our chosen family, as they are always there for us on our most memorable days as well as in hard times. The idea for the International Friendship Day to celebrate the bond of friendship started from Hallmark Cards in the 1930s, however, it got proper recognition on July 30, 2011 when the General assembly of the United Nations decided to dedicate a day to promote international understanding and respect for diversity.

As we have an entire day dedicated to our friends and to cherish the sacred bonds on August 1, here are some cool gift ideas to make this day extra special.

Birthstone Pendant

There is no better way to say “thank you for being born” than a birthstone pendant. Gift your friend their birthstone pendant to let them know how grateful you are for their existence and for being your friend. A gemstone pendant is a representative of their birth month which is a thoughtful as well as a cool gift.

Friendship Bracelets

Gifting a friendship band will bring back your childhood memories. We are never too old for friendship bands or bracelets, however, as we have grown up and become more sophisticated, we can add a bit more style and elegance to them. You will get plenty of stylish bracelets in the market embellished with diamonds, colourful stones, or gems. You can also add a personalized touch to it by adding the first letter of your name.

Personalised gifts

Personalised gifts have taken over the market for a couple of years now. Whether it’s a birthday, valentine day, wedding or friendship day, the personalised gifts make everyone feel extra special. You can either gift a personalised coffee mug or cushion, wooden frames, pen or other merchandise. These are easily available in nearby shops or can be ordered online.

Handmade chocolates and hampers

Chocolates are something that is loved by everyone. As a symbol of sweetness, it cherishes the irreplaceable bond. So this friendship day spread sweetness and love with the handmade chocolates and gift hampers.

Memory notebook and diary

Gift your best friend a memory notebook so that s/he can put all the memories in it. They can also put pictures of you together in it and mention the date and incident to keep the memory refreshed.

