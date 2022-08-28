Copper Peptide: Is It the New Magical Skin Ingredient?

Heavy metals are now being used in skincare as well as beauty products these days. The new concept has become quite trendy and beauty product manufacturers are using heavy metals like lead, mercury, aluminum, zinc, chromium and iron among others. From 24k gold-infused serums to silver mists, the new experiments with metals have taken the beauty industry by storm. While they’re shimmery and pretty, these elements are known for their antioxidant and antimicrobial properties.

The newest metal to join the skincare world is copper or copper peptides. It plays an active role in boosting elastin, collagen and has anti-aging properties. Copper peptides work below the outer layer of the skin also known as the epidermis. It helps in generating elastin deep within the skin tissues.

Here are some of the benefits of copper peptides in skincare:

Reduces wrinkles

According to Healthline, using copper peptides helps to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and increase collagen proteins which will make your skin look plump. Firmer skin

Apart from increased collagen production, copper peptides are known to boost elastin proteins as well. This will make your skin smoother and firmer. Evens your skin tone

Copper peptides are the buzz of the town because of their ability to repair the skin and even out skin tone. According to a Healthline report, copper peptides could remove damaged connective tissues from the skin and reduce the appearance of sunspots, acne scars, and other causes of uneven skin tone. Antioxidant properties

Due to the antioxidant properties of this magical skin ingredient, it reduces skin inflammation and prevents further damage.

You can use copper peptides for skin and hair care. Swap with your regular serum to copper peptide serum into your skincare routine. Here’s how to use copper peptides at home:

· Use a cleanser to clean your face and neck

· Then apply toner to prep your skin

· Apply your copper peptide serum and pat it on your face

· You can apply sunscreen for your morning routine or moisturizer for your night routine

Though copper peptides are being used by beauty product manufacturers these days, more clinical trials are needed to ascertain the efficacy of copper peptides. According to Healthline, copper peptides might prove to be ineffective if used with other skin ingredients like retinol, Vitamin C, and alpha hydroxy acids like glycolic acid.

(Disclaimer – Before applying any new skin product always do a patch test. Stop using the product if there’s redness, itchiness, or a burning sensation. Consult your doctor before trying any new product.)

