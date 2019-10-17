Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Copycat Art For Katrina Kaif's Make-up Line?

The anonymous Instagram account Dietsabya called out the similarity on Wednesday, sharing snapshots of similar photographs.

IANS

Updated:October 17, 2019, 7:03 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Copycat Art For Katrina Kaif's Make-up Line?
The anonymous Instagram account Dietsabya called out the similarity on Wednesday, sharing snapshots of similar photographs.

If there is nothing like a bit of controversy to garner limelight, actress Katrina Kaif's bid to popularize her just-launched make-up line, Kay, has already made a head-start. The art direction of the advertisement announcing Katrina's venture bears an uncanny resemblance to that of reality TV star Kim Kardashian West's KKW Beauty.

The anonymous Instagram account Dietsabya called out the similarity on Wednesday, sharing snapshots of similar photographs of Katrina's Kay by Katrina and Kim's KKW Beauty.

"Gandi art direction or coincidence? Choose one... #dietsabya #beauty #dietbeauty #tooclosetohome," the images were cheekily captioned.

View this post on Instagram

Gandi art direction or coincidence? Choose one . . . #dietsabya #beauty #dietbeauty #tooclosetohome

A post shared by Diet Sabya (@dietsabya) on

Kim's KKW Beauty art direction features Kim and model Winnie Harlow in a yin-yang position, while Kay's art direction has two models in a similar pose.

The photograph has currently of 2,388 likes on Instagram.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram