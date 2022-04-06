Coriander-Honey pack: Best Home Remedy To Get Shiny and Smooth Hair in Summers

Summer comes with unbearable heat, excessive sweating, and heavy pollution and all of that harms your hair. Lack of nourishment can cause hair to look dry and frizzy. This can result in fizziness, which will ultimately cause excessive breakage. To undo the effects of summer, a coriander-honey pack is perfect for your hair.

Coriander has vitamins such as A, B, 12, and D; it acts as a natural detoxifier and contains anti-fungal and antiseptic properties. This can help you deep clean your hair and enrich its smoothness.

Honey on the other hand has moisturizing properties. It contains both emollient and humectant properties. What honey is best known for is helping put some shine and smoothen out your hair molecules. It ultimately brings back the natural lustre of hair.

How to make a coriander-honey pack?

Take a bowl and fill it with coriander leaves.

Remove the roots

Wash it with water.

Grind it well with water.

Take the paste and add honey and coconut oil to it.

Mix it well and prepare a smooth pack.

How to use it?

Brush your hair thoroughly with a brush.

Apply the pack to the scalp using the brush.

After the application, using your fingers gently massage the roots.

Approximately after 10 minutes of massaging put on a disposable shower cap. Keep it on for at least 30 minutes.

After 30 minutes, wash it off using a gentle shampoo.

For best hair shine, apply twice a week.

Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home

