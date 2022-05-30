Corn Poha Recipe For an Easy And Quick Breakfast

Flattened rice or poha is a popular breakfast across India. Poha is regularly eaten at home for breakfast and also it’s a common street food in many cities. If you are someone who likes to eat poha and want to try your hand at making it, then we are going to tell you an easy recipe. Try corn poha at home. Apart from breakfast, corn poha can also be eaten as evening snacks. You can serve it to anyone from children to elderly people at home.

Here’s the recipe to make corn poha.

Ingredients

Poha – 2 cups

Corn – 1 cup

Onion – 1

Tomatoes – 2

Mustard – 1 tsp

Red chili powder – 1/2 tsp

Turmeric – 1/4 tsp

Green chilies chopped – 2

Coriander leaves – 2 tbsp

Ginger-garlic paste – 1 tsp

Lemon – 1

Curry leaves – 10-15

Oil – 1 tbsp

Salt – as per taste

How to make corn poha

· To make corn poha, first clean the poha, soak it in water and keep it aside.

· Take corn kernels and put them in a saucepan and boil them.

· Finely chop the onion, tomatoes and green chili. After this, make a paste by grinding ginger and garlic.

· Add 1 tbsp oil to a hot pan and add mustard seeds. Once the seeds splutter, add curry leaves. Then add finely chopped onion, green chili and ginger-garlic paste and fry it. Fry the onions till it turns golden brown.

· Now add finely chopped tomatoes, red chili powder, turmeric and salt as per taste and mix. When the tomatoes become soft, add boiled corn to it and mix it while stirring it with a ladle.

· After this, put the soaked poha in the pan and mix it well with the rest of the ingredients. Cook it for 1-2 minutes then turn the stove off. Your delicious corn poha is ready. Garnish it with lemon juice and chopped coriander leaves and serve hot.

