Coronavirus' Impact on Indian Couples and How They're Spending Time During Lockdown

With over seven billion people around the world practising social distancing due to the Coronavirus pandemic and crores of Indians locked in at home, people are spending more and more time with their loved ones.

Lasting - a guided marriage counselling application from The Knot Worldwide, world leaders in the wedding marketplace - released findings from their ‘At Home Together’ survey to analyse how Coronavirus has impacted couples in India and how they have been spending time with one another during the nationwide lockdown.

The survey was conducted with singles, newlyweds and married couples as well as those currently in a relationship, through the last two weeks of April 2020. The survey found that 90% of the couples polled have been spending a substantially larger amount of time with each other, with almost 40% of them have said that they are spending close to 18 hours a day with their partner!

Since the announcement of the lockdown, almost half the couples polled (46%) have spent quality time with one another by developing healthier habits to improve their lifestyle. About 40% of couples have deepened their understanding of their partner by communicating more openly, with a majority of them saying they have learnt something new about their partner which has led to shared joy. While 39% of couples have conquered household chores by dividing responsibilities, a vast majority have picked up hobbies like cooking together (74%) or binge-watching their favourite shows (67%) to have shared experiences. Despite the negativity brought on by the pandemic, less than 10% of the couples said that their relationship has strained. 62% of respondents said they need ‘me time’ to feel better as well. After all, being together does not mean not having time for themselves.

As for unmarried or long distance couples, a large majority (70%) stay in touch with their partners over phone and video chats, making technology their greatest ally. Almost half of them (44%) prefer to connect whenever they miss significant others, a small group of respondents (15%) like to set timelines for catching up to keep the discipline.

“The global pandemic is unprecedented and has proven to be a unique and challenging time for couples around the world,” said Dhanusha Sivajee, Chief Marketing Officer, The Knot Worldwide. “As a relationship counselling app from The Knot Worldwide family, Lasting has always prioritised love and healthy relationships over the years. This is especially relevant during this time of need. We are proud to be able to support couples emotionally and help them navigate through these uncertain times to ensure they emerge from this crisis stronger. Through the ‘At Home Together’ survey, we aimed to understand how Indian couples were spending their time and what was the impact on their bonding. Insights from the survey will help us help them navigate the emotional effects of Coronavirus through personalised counselling sessions using Lasting and provide them with support that they might need.”

While the pandemic has instilled fear and uncertainty in various aspects of life and people are required to keep social distance for an indefinite period. This period might, ironically, bring couples closer strengthening love and relationships across the country.

The survey captured responses from over 1000 singles and engaged, dating as well as married couples in India over the last two weeks of April 2020. Respondents were recruited via email, SMS, community and social media channels of WeddingWire India. The survey was conducted on Qualtrics and covered all major metros, Tier I and Tier II cities in India.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365