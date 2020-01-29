Coronavirus: India to Compile List of Viruses, Bacteria to Develop Vaccines
A global non-profit organisation formed in 2016, had last week announced funds for the development of new vaccines against emerging infectious Coronavirus.
Workers in protective gear carry a bag containing a giant salamander that was reported to have escaped from the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. (Image: AP)
Over 132 people have died due to coronavirus, which has now spread to many nations. In its latest report, the China's National Health Commission has said 1,239 patients are in critical condition, while 9,239 others were suspected to be infected with the virus.
In the wake of the rapid spread of coronavirus, Indian authorities have already started taking steps towards evacuation of Indians from China. With the screening of visitors at major airports in the country, the health authorities are taking measures.
According to The Print, the Union government is planning to compile a list of “priority” viruses and bacteria, which need vaccine treatment at the earliest.
Gagandeep Kang, executive director of Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI) told The Print “Department of Biotechnology (DBT) will prepare a list of priority pathogens. With a new list of priority pathogens, we will be ready to tackle the next outbreak.”
He added that India is not yet capable enough to produce vaccines for the latest outbreak of coronavirus.
THSTI is an autonomous institute functioning under the biotechnology department of the Ministry of Science and Technology.
The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), a global non-profit organisation formed in 2016, had last week announced funds for the development of new vaccines against emerging infectious diseases.
Indian initiative to develop vaccines will be jointly funded by the CEPI and Central government through the biotechnology department.
-
-
-
-
