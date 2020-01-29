Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Lifestyle » health and fitness
1-min read

Coronavirus: India to Compile List of Viruses, Bacteria to Develop Vaccines

A global non-profit organisation formed in 2016, had last week announced funds for the development of new vaccines against emerging infectious Coronavirus.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 29, 2020, 2:26 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Coronavirus: India to Compile List of Viruses, Bacteria to Develop Vaccines
Workers in protective gear carry a bag containing a giant salamander that was reported to have escaped from the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. (Image: AP)

Over 132 people have died due to coronavirus, which has now spread to many nations. In its latest report, the China's National Health Commission has said 1,239 patients are in critical condition, while 9,239 others were suspected to be infected with the virus.

In the wake of the rapid spread of coronavirus, Indian authorities have already started taking steps towards evacuation of Indians from China. With the screening of visitors at major airports in the country, the health authorities are taking measures.

According to The Print, the Union government is planning to compile a list of “priority” viruses and bacteria, which need vaccine treatment at the earliest.

Gagandeep Kang, executive director of Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI) told The Print “Department of Biotechnology (DBT) will prepare a list of priority pathogens. With a new list of priority pathogens, we will be ready to tackle the next outbreak.”

He added that India is not yet capable enough to produce vaccines for the latest outbreak of coronavirus.

THSTI is an autonomous institute functioning under the biotechnology department of the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), a global non-profit organisation formed in 2016, had last week announced funds for the development of new vaccines against emerging infectious diseases.

Indian initiative to develop vaccines will be jointly funded by the CEPI and Central government through the biotechnology department.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram