Coronavirus Is My New 'Crush' Because That Way I'll Never Get It, Says Urvashi Rautela

Actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela has said that coronavirus is her new crush. The online sensation took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself dancing in a red crop top, denim jeans and paired it with sunglasses. She captioned the video: "Coronavirus is my new 'Crush' because that way I'll never get it."

Recently, Urvashi shared that one should not neglect fitness amid the ongoing lockdown. "It's very important first of all to build a habit into your daily routine, starting an effective home workout routine is not as easy as turning on a video but if you really want to succeed with a long term program, then start with a small commitment to something you can do anywhere," Urvashi said

"Build this commitment into your morning and evening routines right before something you would never start your morning or go to sleep without doing," she added.

Meanwhile, the actress is looking forward to the release of her film Virgin Bhanupriya on an OTT platform. She has assured fans that the experience of watching the movie on a digital platform will be no less than watching it in theatres.

"The experience of watching Virgin Bhanupriya on digital platform will be no less than watching the film in theatres. It's exciting that at least the film is ready and a lot of people will see it. What better than digital platform or an OTT platform, which is going to go across 200 territories worldwide? It's like a world premiere to me. More people will watch it," Urvashi told IANS in an interview.

Virgin Bhanupriya also stars Gautam Gulati, Archana Puran Singh, Delnaaz Irani, Rajiv Gupta and Brijendra Kala, Niki Aneja Walia and Rumana Molla.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube