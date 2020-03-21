Coronavirus: Malaika Arora and Yami Gautam's JOMO T-shirt is Fashion Goals
While celebrities are in self-quarantine, they are not shying away to spread awareness about the novel coronavirus through their fashion choices as well.
Malaika Arora (L), Yami Gautam (R)
Bollywood celebrities too have gone into self-quarantine like most of us due to the coronavirus outbreak. Most of them are indulging in fun activities at home and keeping their fans updated on social media.
Malaika Arora shared a video of her cooking Malabari vegetable stew for her family. In the video, Malaika is seen wearing a white T-shirt which has JOMO written on it. JOMO is an acronym for the joy of missing out.
Malaika starts the video by saying, "Since we all have a lot of time in our hands, I thought of using it more constructively and calmly and of course you got to stay safe and healthy, I thought I will make some Malabar vegetable stew." She said stew is great for immunity and asked her fans and followers to stay safe and healthy.
The actress and model wrote that she loves to cook for her family and friends but due to her busy schedule, she rarely gets time to pursue her passion.
I love to cook! I love cooking for my family and friends but with my busy schedule, I hardly get time to pursue this passion of mine. But with this self isolation upon us, I thought of utilising this time in a constructive and healthy way by cooking some sumptuous and delicious 'Malabari veg stew for the soul'. I have got this recipe from mom @joycearora and a bit from my friend Maunika @cookinacurry who's a lovely cook. Everyone at home simply loves this stew and we are going to have it with some white rice and some delicious gluten-free, vegan chickpea bread that my friend Raveena @iamayogisattva made for me. M in for a lovely treat, I hope you too utilise this time to do something positive and healthy. Stay calm and stay safe! #stayhome#quarantine #covid_19
Malaika had company when it comes to wearing a JOMO tee in these work from home days. Bala actress Yami Gautam was also seen wearing a JOMO top in an Instagram video.
Yami urged her fans to not to take the present situation lightly and urged them to stay indoors and wash hands to refrain from getting infected by COVID-19.
Please stay home, avoid social gatherings , wash hands repeatedly, avoid touching your face with unwashed hands , educate your house helps , staff etc to do the same , esp on receiving a parcel etc , carry hand sanitiser if needed to go out ! WE CANNOT TAKE IT LIGHTLY ! Yesterday our honourable Prime Minister ji urged us to follow some protocols for our own safety , let’s please do the same ! That’s the least we can do as responsible citizens towards each other & our doctors who are working tirelessly🙏🏻 #combatcovid19
