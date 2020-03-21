Coronavirus: Malaika Arora and Yami Gautam's JOMO T-shirt is Fashion Goals

Bollywood celebrities too have gone into self-quarantine like most of us due to the coronavirus outbreak. Most of them are indulging in fun activities at home and keeping their fans updated on social media.

Malaika Arora shared a video of her cooking Malabari vegetable stew for her family. In the video, Malaika is seen wearing a white T-shirt which has JOMO written on it. JOMO is an acronym for the joy of missing out.

Malaika starts the video by saying, "Since we all have a lot of time in our hands, I thought of using it more constructively and calmly and of course you got to stay safe and healthy, I thought I will make some Malabar vegetable stew." She said stew is great for immunity and asked her fans and followers to stay safe and healthy.

The actress and model wrote that she loves to cook for her family and friends but due to her busy schedule, she rarely gets time to pursue her passion.

Malaika had company when it comes to wearing a JOMO tee in these work from home days. Bala actress Yami Gautam was also seen wearing a JOMO top in an Instagram video.

Yami urged her fans to not to take the present situation lightly and urged them to stay indoors and wash hands to refrain from getting infected by COVID-19.

