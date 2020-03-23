Coronavirus Outbreak: London Pride Postponed Due to COVID-19

The Pride in London, the biggest LGBTQI event in the UK, has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the media reported on Monday.

The organizers told the BBC that it was "hopeful" a celebration would be held before the end of the year.

This year's event was due to take place on June 27.

Conversations about new dates for the full range of Pride in London events were ongoing, with the Greater London Authority, Westminster City Council, Metropolitan Police, Transport for London and London Fire Brigade all involved in talks, the organizers added.

They estimated that the 2019 parade was attended by more than 1.5 million people.

More than 100 Pride events across the world have now been cancelled or postponed.

Alison Camps and Michael Salter-Church, co-chairs of Pride in London, said it was a "tough decision" to postpone the event and they had done so following the advice from Public Health England and the government.

"With the climate changing daily, we need to think even further ahead and make timely decisions to protect the health and well-being of our communities, volunteers and participants," they told the BBC.

