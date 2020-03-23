Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Coronavirus Outbreak: London Pride Postponed Due to COVID-19

Alison Camps and Michael Salter-Church, co-chairs of Pride in London, said it was a "tough decision" to postpone the event and they had done so following the advice from Public Health England and the government.

IANS

Updated:March 23, 2020, 4:30 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Coronavirus Outbreak: London Pride Postponed Due to COVID-19
Image for representation. (Reuters)

The Pride in London, the biggest LGBTQI event in the UK, has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the media reported on Monday.

The organizers told the BBC that it was "hopeful" a celebration would be held before the end of the year.

This year's event was due to take place on June 27.

Conversations about new dates for the full range of Pride in London events were ongoing, with the Greater London Authority, Westminster City Council, Metropolitan Police, Transport for London and London Fire Brigade all involved in talks, the organizers added.

They estimated that the 2019 parade was attended by more than 1.5 million people.

More than 100 Pride events across the world have now been cancelled or postponed.

Alison Camps and Michael Salter-Church, co-chairs of Pride in London, said it was a "tough decision" to postpone the event and they had done so following the advice from Public Health England and the government.

"With the climate changing daily, we need to think even further ahead and make timely decisions to protect the health and well-being of our communities, volunteers and participants," they told the BBC.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram