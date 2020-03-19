Coronavirus Outbreak: We won’t be Exerting Too Much to Bank Episodes, Says Kamya Punjabi

Kamya Punjabi, who portrays the character of Preeto in daily soap Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki fame, recently spoke about the safety measures taken on the sets in wake of Coronavirus.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Kamya said, “Our producers have been extremely accommodative and ensuring all safety measures are taken. We were working our normal shifts and it has been very well communicated that we won’t be exerting too much to bank episodes. In any case, broadcasters will be re running the episodes. We know it will be a little sad for the viewers but safety comes first”.

She further revealed that people on the sets are wearing masks and gloves at all times. She urged everyone to stay safe and take care of themselves.

Kamya went on to say that she believes the government is doing everything in its capacity to support in containment of the Coronavirus spread. She concluded the interview by informing that she is going to practice social distancing and spend time at home for a while.

Last month, Kamya Panjabi tied the nuptial knot with long-time beau Shalabh Dang in a traditional ceremony. This was Kamya's second marriage. She was earlier married to businessman Bunti Negi, but the two parted ways in 2013.

