Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Coronavirus Pandemic: Here’s How to Boost Your Immunity at Home

While scientists continue to work on developing antivirals and vaccines, health experts have suggested several preventive measures like social distancing, hand washing etc. Along with these measures, a strong immune system can help you to fight against COVID 19.

Trending Desk

Updated:March 24, 2020, 1:11 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Coronavirus Pandemic: Here’s How to Boost Your Immunity at Home
Vitamin C, Potatoes, Amla help in getting rid of dark underarms.

Coronavirus pandemic continues to sweep the world and so are the efforts to counter and battle it.

While scientists continue to work on developing antivirals and vaccines, health experts have suggested several preventive measures like social distancing, hand washing etc. Along with these measures, a strong immune system can help in combating the virus that has claimed hundreds of lives across the globe.

There are a few food items that may help you build better immunity.

Vitamin C: This vitamin is known to help prevent the common cold for years.

It makes your skin healthy and acts as a barrier to germs and other harmful invaders. A few studies also suggest that Vitamin C improves the function of certain white blood cells, which in turn fight infections.

Vitamin D: Playing an important part in keeping you healthy, Vitamin D is also taken to boost immunity. An earlier study suggested that Vitamin D can provide mild protection against respiratory tract infections.

Zinc: An important mineral, Zinc is a part of the white blood cell’s response to infection. This is one reason why the lack of zinc makes people vulnerable to cold, flu, and other viruses.

Turmeric: A common spice in India and Asia. Turmeric contains curcumin which is known to enhance immune function. Adding turmeric to your food will help you boost your immunity.

Echinacea: A herb known to prevent common cold, echinacea may possibly have a mild protective effect against upper-respiratory infections. However, it does not reduce the length or severity of illness.

While there is no study or research on if these food items will help your body fight COVID-19 in particular, they have been known to enhance immunity.

Follow @News18Movies for more

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram