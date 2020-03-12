Take the pledge to vote

Coronavirus Pandemic: Naomi Campbell, Kim Kardashian Among Celebrities Partaking Safety Advice

Stars are using their name and fame in a giving way by sharing cautionary steps via social media in order to steer safe.

Trending Desk

Updated:March 12, 2020, 7:38 PM IST
The lethal outbreak of novel Coronavirus has got the entire world dead in its tracks. After China, the virus has been spreading to small and big territories across the globe, spreading a panic that has been witnessed rarely. The virus pandemic is visibly disturbing the whole world in countless ways.

Many artists and musicians have called off their renditions and shows amid the virus scare.

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and his actress wife Rita Wilson have recently been diagnosed with COVID-19. Amidst the entire panic, certain celebrities are not only keeping themselves safe but are encouraging people to practice safety. Stars are using their name and fame in a giving way by sharing cautionary steps via social media in order to steer safe.

Read to know how the celebrities are doing their bit by sharing advice:

Naomi Campbell

The 49-year-old supermodel is taking caution very seriously as she was spotted in a complete hazmat suit, latex gloves, a mask and goggles at LA airport. Posting her images in the safety suit, she wrote, "Safety first NEXT LEVEL."

Kim Kardashian West

Reality star Kim took to social media to share her safety practicing tips and hacks with her followers. In her Instagram story, we see a doctor who provides expertise on how to greet in order to avoid shake hands or cheek kiss. “You should not do elbow…Because you cough into your elbow. So no more elbows. Or just do a little bow,” the warning says.

Gwyneth Paltrow

The 47-year-old Goop entrepreneur put up a mask-clad photo before she embarked to Europe last month. Paltrow captioned her image in third-person, writing, “En route to Paris. Paranoid? Prudent? Panicked? Placid? Pandemic? Propaganda? Paltrow’s just going to go ahead and sleep with this thing on the plane. I’ve already been in this movie. Stay safe. Don’t shake hands. Wash hands frequently.”

Kate Hudson

The 40-year old star has been advocating about keeping germs at bay and posted about her travelling hygiene often. In February, the actress shared a photo of her sitting in a plane with her mask on. She captioned it as, "Travel. 2020.”

View this post on Instagram

Travel. 2020. #😳

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on

Eva Longoria

In February, the Desperate Housewives star uploaded a video on her Instagram feed, where she spoke about the deadly virus and how she is trying to be safe. The 44-year old actress said, “I am shooting in this small town in Italy. Everybody was talking about the coronavirus in the north of Italy. It's really sad, but we're further away."

View this post on Instagram

Happy Monday! 1st day of shooting!

A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
