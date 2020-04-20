Take the pledge to vote

Coronavirus: Ronit Roy Shares Easy Steps to Make Protective Face Cover at Home Using T-shirt, Watch Video

During the coronavirus spread, one can make themselves safe by wrapping around a T-shirt around their face as demonstrated by Ronit Roy.

News18.com

Updated:April 20, 2020, 3:30 PM IST
Coronavirus: Ronit Roy Shares Easy Steps to Make Protective Face Cover at Home Using T-shirt, Watch Video
Ronit Roy

TV and Bollywood actor Ronit Roy has shared easy steps to make a protective face cover at home. Owing to the rapid spread of the coronavirus in India, wearing masks in public has been made compulsory by the authorities and considering not everyone can get their hands on a medical mask, Ronit shows us how to wrap a T-shirt around one's face to protect against the virus spread.

Sharing the tutorial video of making a protective face cover with T-shirt, Ronit wrote on social media, "Simple way to wear a protective mask! Be safe y’all. Love you (sic)."

Recently, Vidya Balan had also shared a tutorial video in which she showed her fans how they can make a face mask at home using a piece of cloth and two elastic bands.

"Masks play an important part in preventing corona. However, the problem is that there is a shortage of masks not only in our country but across the world. But there is an easy solution to this. Just as our Prime Minister has said that we can make masks at home. Take any piece of cloth, it can be a dupatta, scarf, old saree anything. And you will need two bands. Rubber bands will also do (sic)," she said in the video.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

