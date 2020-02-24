Coronavirus: Signs, Symptoms, Precautions and Treatment
Ambulances gather as a member of paramedic wearing protective gears walk in Daegu, South Korea. (Image: AP)
Nowadays, Coronavirus is the most audible and searchable term on google, due to its highly contagious behavior. Coronavirus enforces the whole healthcare industry to take a strong step to fight with this life-threatening viral disease.
What is Coronavirus (CoV)?
Coronavirus is not a single virus but a ‘family of viruses.’ According to reports, this is slightly the same as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). Coronavirus is also known as “novel coronavirus (nCoV)”.
How did it start?
According to the WHO website, Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) was first reported from Wuhan, China, on December 31, 2019. There are more than 27,000 individuals affected in China and approximately 30,000 are affected globally. After China, this disease has slaos spread in countries like Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Hong-Kong, India and many more.
Common Signs/Symptoms of nCoronaVirus
Most coronaviruses are not so dangerous but it attacks strongly when viruses are in a larger strength. Coronavirus is a common virus and similar to any other upper respiratory infection.
Some common symptoms of nCoronaVirus are:
Coughing
Running Nose
Fever (In rare case)
Sore Throat
Sinuses
Sneezing
Exacerbated asthma
Shortness of breath
You could get path lab tests for all these coronavirus related diseases including nose and throat cultures and blood work. If coronavirus infection increases to the lower respiratory tract (your windpipe and your lungs), it can cause pneumonia, especially in older people, people with heart disease, or people with weakened immune systems.
Precautions for nCoronaVirus
There is not any vaccine or any 100% proven precautions are available that can protect you from nCoronaVirus. But there are some usual precautions:
Keep your hands and fingers away from your nose, eyes, and mouth.
Avoid being close to people who are infected.
Wash your hands properly with warm water and soap or with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
You can treat coronavirus the same way you treat cold, like get plenty of rest, fluid intake during cold and flu infection and get the best medicine(recommended by a physician ) for sore throat.
There are some online Healthcare platforms like Healserv, which is performing well in the direction of making awareness in people towards this disease.
