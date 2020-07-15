Take the pledge to vote

Costume Designer Dies By Suicide in Mumbai's Mira Road

A 28-year-old costume designer has allegedly died by suicide at his home in Mira Road in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday..

PTI

Updated:July 15, 2020, 1:56 PM IST
Costume Designer Dies By Suicide in Mumbai's Mira Road
Image for representation only.

A 28-year-old costume designer allegedly died by suicide at his home in Mira Road in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday. Shaikh Salim Khan was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his ninth-floor apartment in a high-rise on the Mondaynight, assistant police inspector Pankaj Ghatkar of Kashimira police station said.

A suicide note was recovered from the scene, in which the deceased had stated that he was fed up with life and noone should be held responsible for his death, the official said. Khan worked as a costume designer at various film studios in Mumbai and his mother lived in a differentapartment in the same high-rise, he said.

A case of accidental death has been registered inthis regard and further probe was underway, he added.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

Loading