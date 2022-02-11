Cough With Mucus? Don't Ignore, For It May Be a Symptom of Diabetes

Diabetes is gradually becoming a very common disease. It happens when the blood sugar level in the body increases a lot. This usually happens when there is a shortage of insulin in the body or the cells in the body stop responding to this hormone. Not taking stock of your blood sugar levels may result in other issues like heart attack, kidney disease, and eye-related problems.

There are many signs and symptoms of high blood sugar. For example, feeling too thirsty, blurry vision, urinating more, tiredness, less weight etc. There can be one more serious sign of high sugar level — coughing with mucus. If you, too, have the issue of chronic cough, don’t ignore it. As per a comparative study published in BMC pulmonary medicine journal in 2017, the problem of chronic cough with mucus can be a serious sign of high blood sugar levels.

In this study, the effect of type 2 diabetes on respiratory symptoms was examined through a logistic regression model. As per the results of the study, an important relationship was seen between type 2 diabetes and respiratory disease. According to this, in people with type 2 diabetes, the proportion of self-reported dyspnoea was found to be significant — 15.4 to 25.4% — higher in the incremental body mass index (BMI).

Dyspnoea is a respiratory problem in which people face issues like heavy breathing, fast breathing or difficulty in breathing. This can give a feeling of congestion in the chest. The researchers of the study came to the conclusion that people affected by type 2 diabetes are more likely to get affected by grade 2 dyspnoea and chronic phlegm compared to people of the same age (even if they smoke). People with type 2 diabetes are at higher risk of developing cardiovascular and respiratory disease.

