Even without any underlying diseases of diabetes, hypertension, or cholesterol, a quiet and unexpected heart attack can occur. This is how a 42-year-old Delhi man had a catastrophic heart arrest while travelling to a family gathering. He fainted after complaining of agony, and it was discovered that his arteries were nearly all blocked. He had no warning signs, though. But thanks to angioplasty operations, he was saved just in time.

The individual was initially transferred to a nearby hospital, where he experienced a cardiogenic shock and passed out. Nothing helped him get better despite numerous attempts, including placing him on a ventilator, performing CPR, and administering various shock treatments. He was then brought unconscious and in serious condition to Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals’ Emergency Room (ER). Even in the ambulance, he was receiving continuous CPR and ventilator support,

The patient was shifted to the Cardiac Cath Lab where doctors performed angiography. Dr. Amit Mittal, Senior Consultant, Cardiology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals revealed that the heart’s major artery (LAD) was 99–100% blocked. The occluded vessel underwent angiography and angioplasty right away. “His heart’s rhythm and function stabilised and returned to normal following this operation. After two days following the treatment, the ventilator support was removed from him. When his heart function increased to 30%, he was released. Up to 60% of his cardiac function is now normal,” said Dr. Mittal.

Dr. Mukesh Goel, senior consultant in cardiothoracic surgery said “This was a really serious case because the patient’s condition was getting worse every minute. He was suffering from ventricular fibrillation, which caused him to have repeated cardiac arrests.” Doctor Goel said that despite receiving numerous shock treatments and CPR, the patient’s condition was not improving.

Given this experience, the patient is currently taking medication, including blood thinners and cholesterol-lowering meds, to reduce his risk factors. He has changed his lifestyle and is exercising and observings his diet. He can cycle for 30 to 40 minutes or briskly walk for 3 to 4 kilometres after three months, which should put him in a rhythm for the rest of his life.

