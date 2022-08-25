Could Stress, Anxiety, and Depression Be To Blame for Your Hair Loss?

Fatigue, aches, pains, and digestive issues are just a few examples of the physical symptoms that often accompany depression. If you’ve seen any hair loss along with depression symptoms, you might be wondering if this is just another symptom or side effect of depression. Despite the lack of evidence supporting a direct link between sadness and hair loss, depression may indirectly contribute to hair thinning, according to specialists. And, of course, an abrupt or dramatic increase in hair loss can easily add to existing stress or exacerbate a bad mood.

In the sections that follow, we’ll explore the link between hair loss and depression and look into some more common hair loss causes.

According to certain information uncovered by experts, some depressive symptoms and hair loss may be related. In 157 women of various ages seeking care at a dermatology clinic, a 2012 study investigated potential connections between hair loss and depressive symptoms.

The researchers questioned participants regarding –

Type of hair

Hair tone

Frequency of shampooing, combing or brushing, and hair colouring

Contemporary pharmaceuticals

Underlying medical issues that cause hair loss

Depression indications

Personal affairs

54 percent of the women surveyed claimed to have hair loss. Although only 29% of the female respondents reported having two or more depressive symptoms, 38% of those who were losing their hair also experienced at least two of the following symptoms:

Continuous unhappiness or gloom

Less happiness and enthusiasm in routine activities and daily life

Low energy and weariness

The authors of the study also pointed out that women in their 20s and 30s were more prone to develop hair loss and depressive symptoms. However, the study could not prove that depression was the real reason for hair loss. Additionally, the researchers did not rule out any potential medical reasons for hair loss. However, the findings indicated that alterations in mood, such as depression, may be associated with hair loss.

Stress’s impact:

Hair loss is frequently brought on by stress. In actuality, stress can contribute to three distinct forms of hair loss: Telogen effluvium, Trichotillomania, or hair pulling disorder and Alopecia areata

Of course, stress and depression are two different things. But depression can undoubtedly be influenced by stress. Your stress level may rise as a result of sudden, unwelcome life changes and continuous difficulties.

Possible triggers include:

Divorce

Job loss

Loss of a close relative

Stress at work

Relational or familial issues

Persistent or severe health issues

Emotional distress can deepen and possibly lead to depression if you are unable to manage and cope with these circumstances. The authors of the aforementioned study also observed that women who reported hair loss were more likely to experience relationship problems, which are frequently a significant cause of stress, in addition to depression symptoms. After giving birth, many people also experience increased hair loss for a few weeks or months. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, hair loss is fairly prevalent after childbirth. Within a few months to a year, your hair will most likely start growing normally.

Even still, childbirth can undoubtedly be a stressful life event, no matter how thrilled or enthusiastic you are about your new kid. If you have experienced postpartum depression, you might also question whether depression contributes to hair loss. A therapist can provide support and assist you in your search for effective therapies, whether you’re suffering from postpartum depression or common stress related to adjusting to the arrival of a newborn.

