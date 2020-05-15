Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Lifestyle
Couldn't Think Of Being In Bollywood Without Salman Khan, Says Zareen Khan

Zareen Khan said that she never thought that she could be a part of the film world without Salman Khan.

IANS

Updated:May 15, 2020, 12:47 PM IST
Image courtesy: Zareen Khan/ Instagram

It's been a decade that Zareen Khan entered Bollywood in Veer. The film failed to ignite the screens despite the presence of superstar Salman Khan, but it opened a few doors for the young actress. She happily gives all credit to Salman as it was he who launched her in the film industry.

"It's been a rollercoaster ride. I am somebody who never dreamed of being a part of this industry. I thank Salman for giving me the opportunity. I never thought that I could be a part of the film world without him," Zareen told IANS.

She added: "I did not have to struggle to enter into films but my real struggle started after I became part of it. I do not come from a filmy background, so it took me a while to understand how this industry works. I won't say that it's been 10 years and I have figured it all. Honestly, I am still learning. But, today I am much better than what I was when I just came."

Speaking of Zareen's upcoming projects, she has a few films in her kitty but shooting of all her projects came to a halt owing to the COVID-19 lockdown.

"I was about to shoot for a Punjabi movie in London in May. I had to start work on a Hindi horror film too, and even on my digital debut show. Everything is uncertain now. I don't know when things will return to normalcy. Seeing the current situation, it seems it will take time to resume -- especially in my industry where most of the work is team-based," Zareen said.

Loading