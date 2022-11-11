Counsellor To Real Estate Agent, Perfect Career Options For Women Above 50

It is never too late to begin something new. This holds true for men and women alike. Sometimes, life throws such curveballs your way that you’re either forced to quit your job or put a halt on your profession. After not having worked for years, seeking a job post a certain age can come with a lot of challenges, especially for a woman. However, you should not let your age stop you from achieving your goals. Therefore, here are the 5 best career options for women who are above the age of 50 years:

Counsellor

Becoming a counsellor at any educational institution is the best career option for women above 50. Just a degree in counselling on relationships, family or children will help you attain the job. All you need to have is excellent communication skills and impart your experience and knowledge to those in need.

Tutor

Tutoring is another lucrative job for older women. You can easily take online classes or start home tutoring in the subject that you are comfortable teaching. Be it English, Math, or Biology, you can teach the subject of your preference from/in the comfort of your home.

Entrepreneur

Another career option for older women is starting a business. If you are fond of cooking, baking, or crafting, then you can easily make a career out of it. Use the help of social media to advertise the items you are selling and become your own boss.

Freelance writer

If you consider yourself an adept writer, then you can try your hand at freelance writing. There are numerous companies that seek good and professional writers for building their websites, blogs, or social media content, and you can easily get one with a flair for writing. As a freelance writer, you even have to liberty to choose the genre of your liking.

Real Estate Agent

According to the National Association of Realtors, the average age of a real estate agent is 54. And, women make up more than 60% of those who work in this sector full-time or part-time. Real estate courses are comparatively quite affordable and can also be taken online. Moreover, licensing exam fees are also normally budget-friendly.

