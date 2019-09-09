Couples Getting Married Under Pressure to have 'Instaworthy' Wedding, Says Survey

There was a time when the only people who would see a couple's wedding photos were their close friends and family. Now, however, images from a couple's big day are shared far and wide on social media, with the number of likes and comments each snap receives becoming important to the newlyweds. As a result, there are an increasing number of couples, who are concerned whether their nuptials are 'Instaworthy' enough.

A new survey, conducted on 2,800 couples now has found that 42 per cent of those tying the knot are feeling the pressure to ensure their special occasion is social media-ready. According to the National Wedding Survey, a quarter of engaged couples will go up to 30 per cent over their budget in order to ensure their wedding will look good on Instagram.

The survey suggests this is one of the key reasons the financial set-back of marriage has gone up in recent years. Speaking about the same, Sarah Allard, editor of Hitched, said with Instagram becoming an increasing part of daily lives, it is not surprising that when millennial couples who have grown up with social media decide to tie the knot, they look at the platform to help inspire their day.

According to the survey, venue hire remains the biggest cost, closely followed by food and drinks. Engagement ring and honeymoon follow suit as well. Additional expenses nowadays include engagement photo shoots specifically to share the good news on social media.

Furthermore, something like the wedding backdrop also becomes important for the Instagram feed.

Speaking to BBC, Sandi Chahal, who runs a party and accessories company said that couples often send images they have found on Pinterest to show what they want with a trend of vivid shades and extravagant decor emerging for weddings.

