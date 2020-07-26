Take the pledge to vote

Courteney Cox Hasn't Seen Her Boyfriend in 133 Days

Courteney Cox took to Instagram to wish her longtime partner and Snow Patrol frontman Johnny McDaid a happy birthday virtually, and shared a picture of their recent video chat.

IANS

Updated:July 26, 2020, 3:45 PM IST
Courteney Cox Hasn't Seen Her Boyfriend in 133 Days
Actress Courteney Cox has revealed that she did not meet her boyfriend Johnny McDaid for the last 133 days amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Friends star took to her Instagram to wish her longtime partner and Snow Patrol frontman a happy birthday virtually, and shared a picture of their recent video chat, reports etonline.com.

The two are currently quarantined in different countries.

"It's been 133 days since we were last together. Covid sucks. Happy Birthday J. I loved our lunch/dinner (LA/London time) zoom date today. I miss you madly. #myone," Cox wrote next to a side-by-side photograph of the two video chatting.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May, Cox revealed why she and the musician were quarantining apart.

"He was supposed to go to Switzerland to write. He went to England first, then all of the sudden they called quarantine," Cox said, adding: "I have not seen him in so long. You don't realise -- I mean, we spend a lot of time on FaceTime -- now it's like oh my god, I just miss his physical touch. It's been hard. This is the longest time."

Cox has been spending time with her daughter, Coco, as well as actress Jennifer Aniston. Last month, Cox celebrated her 56th birthday.

