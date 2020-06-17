Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Courteney Cox Proves Age is Just a Number in Her Birthday Post

Courteney Cox celebrated her 56th birthday on Thursday. The Friends alum shared a post on the special day where she is seen gracefully 'diving into the next year'.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 17, 2020, 12:22 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Courteney Cox Proves Age is Just a Number in Her Birthday Post
Courteney Cox celebrated her 56th birthday on Thursday. The Friends alum shared a post on the special day where she is seen gracefully 'diving into the next year'.

Courteney Cox celebrated her 56th birthday on Thursday. The Friends alum shared a post on the special day where she is seen gracefully 'diving into the next year'. In the slow-mo clip uploaded by Cox, we see her moving towards a pool in a black two-piece swimsuit.

She channels her inner Baywatch video as she runs up to the ledge and leaps before taking a dive headfirst in the water. The post was captioned, “Gracefully diving into this next year... #oaf”

Cox's followers and friends commented on her post. Rachel Zoe wrote, "Happiest birthday @courteneycoxofficial and you look (sic.)"Whitney Cummings commented, "Legend" and Chelsea Handler said, "Happy birthday, CC!"

Cox’s Friends’ co-star Lisa Kudrow wished her with shared a series of photos of her and the actress she posted to Instagram

Kudrow, 56 wrote, “Happy birthday @courteneycoxofficial my genius generous gorgeous grounded great good FRIEND I love you”

The official reunion was scheduled for March but got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, Cox also joined a virtual meet-up with the main cast of Friends.

Cox is expected in a TV movie, Shining Vale and will also star in the scripted version of Last Chance U, a documentary series.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading