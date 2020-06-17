Courteney Cox Proves Age is Just a Number in Her Birthday Post

Courteney Cox celebrated her 56th birthday on Thursday. The Friends alum shared a post on the special day where she is seen gracefully 'diving into the next year'. In the slow-mo clip uploaded by Cox, we see her moving towards a pool in a black two-piece swimsuit.

She channels her inner Baywatch video as she runs up to the ledge and leaps before taking a dive headfirst in the water. The post was captioned, “Gracefully diving into this next year... #oaf”

Cox's followers and friends commented on her post. Rachel Zoe wrote, "Happiest birthday @courteneycoxofficial and you look (sic.)"Whitney Cummings commented, "Legend" and Chelsea Handler said, "Happy birthday, CC!"

Cox’s Friends’ co-star Lisa Kudrow wished her with shared a series of photos of her and the actress she posted to Instagram

Kudrow, 56 wrote, “Happy birthday @courteneycoxofficial my genius generous gorgeous grounded great good FRIEND I love you”

The official reunion was scheduled for March but got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, Cox also joined a virtual meet-up with the main cast of Friends.

Cox is expected in a TV movie, Shining Vale and will also star in the scripted version of Last Chance U, a documentary series.

