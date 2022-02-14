COVID-19: 5 Foods that will Help Improve Your Health While Recovering from COVID-19

The fight from COVID-19 is always more protracted than we think. The perception that 2021 will be a COVID-free world was rebutted as soon as we entered the year. Aligned to the same particularity of this malevolent virus, the journey from testing COVID positive to getting completely cured is longer than you think.

The grapple does not end with the report reflecting a fortunate negative sign. It is important to keep a check on the intake of the body, apart from the medicines and the multivitamins. Diet is as important as the medicinal routine that a person is required to follow. Food directly influences the body’s ability to fight off the last few traces of the virus.

In this article, we will tell you, not five foods, but five areas and the foods associated with them that you need to inculcate in your diet while you’re recovering from COVID-19.

Energy-emitting foods

A body battling the coronavirus tends to get drained of energy, which affects the efficiency of the internal as well as external functionality of the body. Therefore, it is crucial to have some energy-rich foods in the diet. Food rich in carbohydrates such as wheat, maize, ghee, jaggery, etc., must be a necessary addition to your nutrition.

Protection-providing foods

Now that your body is levelling up its energy, it is time to give some boost to your immunity system as well. Food that is rich in Vitamin C and minerals such as copper, iron, and zinc must be preferred. These include citrus foods, dark leafy vegetables, and seasonal fruits.

Body-building foods

The body’s journey to recovery has now reached a point where the energy is increasing, and the immunity system is in check. Now it is time to build the body, along with the other two processes still in the works. Pulses, legumes, eggs, meat, chicken, fish, dairy, etc., are foods that are a rich source of protein and must be in your diet for the extra push.

Taste-titillating foods

We are all aware of the toll that our sensory buds take when COVID-19 has made our bodies their temporary homes. However, a little variety in the diet pertaining to its flavour, texture, and temperature may jolt up the taste buds and make them return to a normal self, if not the original self.

Mood-modulating foods

You are going to like this one. Not only our physical-self loathes having contracted the virus, our mental-self, too, suffers. When self-isolation becomes the necessary evil, it is important that some additions to nutrition comforts your mind. Comfort Foods are a must-add as they regulate the mood and make you feel better. Suggestions are as follows: Eat whatever makes you feel good!

