COVID-19: A Look at Cities Offering Drive-In Vaccination In India

Amid the deadly outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and crippling health infrastructure, getting vaccinated is a glimmer of hope for all countrymen. With a population of 1.3 billion people, carrying out vaccination drive is a huge task at hand for both state and central governments. People thronging the vaccination centres in large numbers leads to violation of COVID protocols including social distancing.

In wake of this situation, a drive-in vaccination facility has been introduced in multiple cities wherein people can sit in their car and get the COVID-19 vaccination done. Such delegated facility outside or in the parking lots of hospitals has not just reduced the stress of infrastructure, but also ruled out overcrowding.

Here is a list of cities that have already welcomed drive-in vaccination facility:

Mumbai

Maharashtra’s first drive-in vaccination centre was set up in Mumbai’s Kohinoor public parking centre which is in Dadar west. Around 200 people, in a day, can get vaccinated via drive-in facility at this centre. BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been working towards opening several such centres across the city in every zone.

Gurugram

A start-up, Park+ which provides parking solutions in malls, took the onus to set up drive-in vaccination camps at three locations in Gurugram. These are Ambience mall, DLF City centre, and DLF Cyber hub. Citizens, above 45 years of age, will only be allowed if they have prior appointments which can be done on the CoWin portal.

Noida

For people aged 45 years and above, a COVID vaccination drive-in facility was started in Noida at two locations, DLF Mall of India and the Shaheed Pathik stadium in Greater Noida. This setup was also done by Park+ start-up, and people willing to avail this facility can register through the CoWIN portal.

Bhopal

Bhopal’s drive-in theatre has now been converted into a COVID-19 drive-in vaccination facility to avoid overcrowding at centres. Started by Madhya Pradesh tourism corporation, this centre at Hotel Lake Vie Ashoka started its functioning when the phase 3 vaccination drive for citizens above 18 years of age commenced.

Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up four drive-in vaccination centres. These centres are for people above 45 years of age who are yet to receive their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

