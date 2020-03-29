Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

COVID-19 Aid: Liam Payne Provides Support to Food Banks

Singer and former One Direction member Liam Payne has pitched in to provide meal donations that will aid food banks located in the Midlands, England.

IANS

Updated:March 29, 2020, 11:57 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
COVID-19 Aid: Liam Payne Provides Support to Food Banks
Singer and former One Direction member Liam Payne has pitched in to provide meal donations that will aid food banks located in the Midlands, England.

Singer Liam Payne is pitching in to provide meal donations that will aid food banks located in the Midlands, England.

The former One Direction sta is helping build a crisis fund to food banks who provide meals to those directly affected by Covid-19, as demand increases due to companies closing and people being forced out of work amid the UK's ongoing lockdown, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"It's not right that anyone in our country is unable to afford food. Food banks do incredible work to help the people most in need of support. It's vital that we get support to those people right now, as this crisis unfolds. The Trussell Trust is working with food banks across the country to ensure emergency help is there for people who don't have money for the basics," Payne said.

He continued: "But I'm also donating because of the work they do to work towards a future where no one needs a food bank -- we can't end the conversation with getting emergency food to people - as vital as that is. When we're out the other side of this, we need to look at why there are people in our country who don't have enough money for food."

"I want to play my part in finding a solution to ensure people have enough money to buy their own food - and end the need for food banks,"he added.

Payne partners with the UK-based non-profit organisation, The Trussell Trust, to realise his noble venture.

Celebrities like Angelina Jolie, Ryan Reynolds, and Arnold Schwarzenegger have also handed out millions to help those feeding hungry kids and groups seeking out medical supplies for doctors and nurses on the front lines.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram