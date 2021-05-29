COVID-19: All You Need to Know About Aspergillosis Fungal Infection

As the country is battling with the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, several other infections have cropped up which are becoming a hurdle in this fight. These infections have been termed as ‘post-COVID complications'. Several cases of black, white, and yellow fungus have emerged in patients who have recovered or are still infected with COVID-19. Though white and yellow fungus does not have many victims, more than 11,000 people were reported to be infected with black fungus. And of all the states, Gujarat and Maharashtra are most adversely infected from the same.

While Gujarat is registering a rise in black fungal infection, another concern in the state comes from Vadodara, where doctors have reported 8 cases of a new fungal infection, known as aspergillosis. The patients have been admitted to the hospital.

What is aspergillosis fungal infection?

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention,Aspergillus -a type of fungus — lives both indoors and outdoors. People with weak immunity system or lung diseases are exposed to catching this infection and developing health problems. Body issues caused by Aspergillosis mainly include infections in organs and allergic reactions. According to health experts, this fungal infection is not as deadly as the black fungus, but it can be fatal too.

There are a total of 5 types of aspergillosis, including allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis (ABPA), allergic Aspergillus sinusitis, aspergilloma (“fungus ball”), chronic pulmonary aspergillosis and invasive aspergillosis. However, COVID-19 patients are experiencing a rare sinus pulmonary aspergillosis.

Symptoms of pulmonary aspergillosis

COVID-19 patients are experiencing a rare form of aspergillosis infection, which is known as chronic pulmonary aspergillosis. Patients suffering from the same experience weight loss, cough, coughing up blood, shortness of breath, and fatigue.

Reason behind the infection?

Fungal infections are said to be increasing in COVID-19 patients due to poor immunity and irrational use of steroids. Non-sterile water, which is used to hydrate the oxygen supply, is also held responsible for the infections.

How to prevent it?

Aspergillosis fungus is present in the environment, making it difficult to avoid it. People with weak immune system can follow these precautionary measures to prevent fungal infection:

Prevent yourself from the environment – People with weak immune systems should avoid going into dust areas like construction sites. While handling soil and manure, precautions like fully covered clothes, N95 masks should be followed.

Medication – Patients who have undergone organ or stem cell transplants are at higher risk of getting infected. Therefore, Antifungal medication prescribed by doctors should be consumed without fail.

Testing – Tracking any disease at an early stage prevents it from becoming worse. Blood tests can reveal the existence of this infection in patients, but the first step should be to consult a doctor.

