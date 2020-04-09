Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

COVID-19: Black Sabbath Icon Tony Iommi to Auction His Guitar

Among the items Tony Iommi is auctioning is his guitar, which will be signed by the rock legend. The money raised by the auction will go to University Hospitals Birmingham in his home city.

IANS

April 9, 2020, 7:23 PM IST
COVID-19: Black Sabbath Icon Tony Iommi to Auction His Guitar
credits - Tony Iommi instagram

The iconic rock band Black Sabbath's guitarist Tony Iommi has decided to auction personal belongings to raise money for the UK's National Health Service (NHS) during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the items he is auctioning is his guitar, which will be signed by the rock legend, reports bbc.com.

The money raised by the auction will go to University Hospitals Birmingham in his home city.

The 72-year-old said coronavirus was "difficult for everyone" but showed the "great work" of the NHS.

"It's horrible but in some ways it's bringing people together more and realising what we do have in this country with the NHS and the great things they do," Iommi said.

Iommi, who is a patron of the specialist cancer ward at Heartlands Hospital, had the idea for the auction while clearing out his studio during self-isolation.

The guitar, "a lefty because I'm left-handed", has attracted nearly $4946.40 (£4,000) in bids since the auction went live on Monday but he said he is "hoping to make a lot more on that".

The rocker is also auctioning signed collectable DVD box sets, CDs and vinyl discs.

University Hospitals Birmingham said it was "incredibly grateful" for Iommi's support "at this difficult time".

"The money raised will help us to support our NHS superheroes who are working tirelessly to provide care to our patients," the trust's head of fundraising, Justine Davy, said.

