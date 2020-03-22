COVID-19: Bollywood Urges People Not to Abandon Pets

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of rumours and myths have found way into our WhatsApp inboxes. One such unfounded rumour links the disease to pets, which in turn has given rise to the trend of people abandoning pets.

Several Bollywood stars have taken to social media to urge their fans not to pay heed to such rumours, insisting that pets are not responsible for spreading the virus.

"Pets can't carry or contain the Covid-19 virus! So stay calm, give them love and spend some time with your PAWsome munchkins! #SpreadLove #StayPositive," tweeted Kriti Sanon.

Richa Chadha requested on social media: "Dogs aren't the carriers for coronavirus! Please please please don't abandon your pets! They think you are their parents. Would you abandon your child ? They must be so confused and heartbroken. Please don't!"

Reacting to Richa Chadha's tweet, singer Sona Mohapatra wrote: "Are people actually doing that?! Animals and Dogs in particular are our best bets in these times of isolation. Love machines and our best best friends."

"There is a lot of misinformation and miscommunication out there about the spread of #coronavirus through animals and pets. What's happening because of this is heartbreaking. Health experts maintain there has been no evidence to suggest that pets can spread the infection," wrote Sonali Bendre.

Twinkle Khanna shared: "There is no evidence that dogs and cats pass on Covid-19! Because of misleading posters and dubious sources of information, people are abandoning their pets! A cuddle a day keeps the doctor and the vet away, so do cuddle away #Dogperson."

