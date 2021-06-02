Covid-19 Calls for Improvement in Nutrition and Lifestyle Choices

Covid-19 has undoubtedly reaffirmed the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle that includes daily exercise, a nutritious diet, adequate sleep, and weight control, among other things. In the past couple of months, India has witnessed the resurgence of Covid-19, further prolonging the wait for people to resume their normal lives. Consequently, work from home and working long hours has become a prevalent norm. As a result, we need to talk about our well-being and lifestyle management.

Although our immune system safeguards our body from diseases and pathogens by targeting and killing invaders such as bacteria and viruses, healthy lifestyle habits such as consuming nutritious food, good sleep, sufficient hydration, and exercise are critical in enabling the immune system to function at its best.

Here are few important tips that you can incorporate into your routine to help you achieve your nutritional and lifestyle goals.

Start your day in a healthy way:

Unarguably, it is critical to prioritise your health, especially at a time when the world is grappling with Covid-19. Knowing that the lockdown is limiting our ability to go out for a lively morning walk in the open air, indoor guided meditation in the morning will help you build your physical and mental health while at the same time energize you for the day.

Keep a close eye on your nutrition intake:

Covid-19 is known to have an inflammatory impact on the respiratory system. As a preventive measure, you must pivot towards nutrition-rich diets. It is advisable to plan your meals well in advance and monitor adequate water intake. While your body’s immunity is the first line of defense against Covid-19, you must boost it and pay attention to proper nutrition.

Go for Fruit-rich diets:

Fruits can help you fight your way through minor inconveniences like colds, coughs, and infections and may aid you in resisting bigger health issues, and also help you build your immunity. Fruits loaded with vitamins, minerals, and varieties of nutrients have always been the traditional go-to immunity boosters.

Stay hydrated! Stay energetic!

Work from home and long working hours can make you skip your lunch or even reduce your water intake. Although you must keep a close eye on your water intake, you may also slide in few glasses of fresh healthy fruit juices in your diet. Maintaining adequate water intake ensures your body is flushing out toxins from your body at regular intervals, encouraging the body’s health and vitality.

Feeling stressed? Breathe!

Anxiety and fear induced by Covid-19 can be overwhelming and may lead to emotional outbursts that may be unfavourable for your body. It is more important than ever to learn how to deal with stress and stay safe. Deep breathing is one of the most effective and recommended methods to reduce stress. For a healthy lifestyle and well-being, you may choose to incorporate breathing exercises for a healthier and more fulfilling life.

