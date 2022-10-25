CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss16#Movies#T20WorldCup#Diwali
Home » News » Lifestyle » Covid-19 Could Accelerate Ageing in Humans, Says New Study
1-MIN READ

Covid-19 Could Accelerate Ageing in Humans, Says New Study

By: Lifestyle Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: October 25, 2022, 14:24 IST

Delhi, India

The chief researcher of the study, Dr Al-Aly surveyed millions of people across the United States of America.

The chief researcher of the study, Dr Al-Aly surveyed millions of people across the United States of America.

Research suggests that contracting COVID-19 can accelerate ageing in humans.

The COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc across the globe since it was initially reported in December 2019. The various variants of this respiratory infection affected millions around the world. While COVID-19 has been classified as a respiratory disease, did you know that it could severely affect your body in the long run?

After more than two and a half years of COVID-19 research, scientists have confirmed that the virus causes damage to multiple organs in the body. Now, Dr Ziyad Al-Aly, director of the Clinical Epidemiology Center at Washington University in St. Louis, has asserted that contracting COVID-19 could accelerate ageing in humans.

Top showsha video

About the Author

Lifestyle Desk

Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know a...Read More

first published:October 25, 2022, 14:24 IST
last updated:October 25, 2022, 14:24 IST