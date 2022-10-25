Covid-19 Could Accelerate Ageing in Humans, Says New Study

The COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc across the globe since it was initially reported in December 2019. The various variants of this respiratory infection affected millions around the world. While COVID-19 has been classified as a respiratory disease, did you know that it could severely affect your body in the long run?

After more than two and a half years of COVID-19 research, scientists have confirmed that the virus causes damage to multiple organs in the body. Now, Dr Ziyad Al-Aly, director of the Clinical Epidemiology Center at Washington University in St. Louis, has asserted that contracting COVID-19 could accelerate ageing in humans.

