COVID-19: Delta to Omicron, All You Need to Know About the Symptoms of Different Variants of COVID-19

Since the pandemic has hit us, numerous people have fallen prey to the dreadful COVID-19 and many were infected worldwide. So far, doctors and researchers have recorded a range of symptoms in people who contracted the virus. As it continued to mutate into new variants, the symptoms too kept changing and added to the woes of the people.

From difficulty in breathing, loss of taste and smell, fever and fatigue, there are quite a few symptoms that bothered people in their recovery from the virus. While many symptoms were specific to a particular variant like Delta, Alpha or Omicron, there were symptoms that were common in all.

Most of the symptomatic people who were infected with any of the aforementioned variants have experienced fever, cough, fatigue, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, vomiting and headaches. These are some classic symptoms that remained constant for all the variants.

Meanwhile, there were some specific symptoms that emerged with the discovery of a new variant. When the Delta variant wreaked havoc last year, numerous patients suffered from a drop in oxygen level, compelling them to get hospitalized and take oxygen support. Moreover, a sudden loss of smell and taste was also observed in infected people during the Delta wave. Delta was considered the most contagious of all the variants and also posed the highest risk to the life of the patient.

The Alpha variant which was found in the UK in 2020 caused people to experience symptoms like muscle ache, headache, loss of appetite and chills. Apart from this, patients also witnessed sore throats and diarrhea.

The Omicron variant, which is the recent variant to infect people, is said to have mild symptoms. These are quite similar to the earlier symptoms of variants like sore throat, runny nose, body pain, fever and headache.

In the end, no matter which variant you have been infected from, doctors advise that getting fully vaccinated is the best prevention you can take in order to protect yourself from the virus.

