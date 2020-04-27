COVID-19 Effect: Roadies Revolution Auditions Go Virtual

Auditions of MTV Roadies Revolution will be held live on social media for the first time ever, in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown. This is the 17th season of the popular adventure reality show.

"Since its inception, Roadies has had a lot of firsts to its credit. Going virtual is another innovative dimension to its iconic journey and speaks volumes of its repute as a reality show. At a time when social distancing has become the norm of life and we have found respite in our phones, 'Roadies LIVE' auditions is a great effort and a well-timed step to reach the youth. This is also a first for me in 17 seasons and I am looking forward to a power-packed experience. To all the young, high-spirited souls, here's your last chance to make the cut and be a part of this exhilarating journey," show host Rannvijay Singha said.

Starting from Monday (April 27) on the MTV Roadies Facebook page, the first-ever virtual audition will go on up to Friday, and will give one contestant a chance to join the official journey this year.

Neha Dhupia, one of the judges on the show, is excited. "Social media and the euphoria around it is undeniable, more so during this lockdown when we are glued to our phones more than ever. We're excited to bring 'Roadies' to digital platforms that connect the masses. Digital auditions are the best way to tap into the young psyche amidst lockdown and get them prepped up for something challenging. Keeping up with our theme of 'Revolution', I am excited to meet some spirited people during the LIVE auditions who have it in them to take positive action and join us on the journey ahead," she said.

Added her co-judge Nikhil Chinappa: "Every year, Roadies ups the ante with innovative formats that resonate with the sentiments of the youth. Virtual auditions are a leap ahead in that direction to leverage a platform that is extremely relevant in the present scenario and reach out to a wider demography. 'Roadies' auditions have always called for mass attention and It would be interesting to witness the traction online."

Rapper Raftaar, also a hudge on the show, feels "digital has emerged as the new normal" amid the ongoing crisis and lockdown.

"For a show which defines youth, their goals, and preferences, this digital effort can engage the youth and amplify 'Roadies Revolution' in a way never seen before. I am glad to be a part of this one-of-a-kind experience," he said.

Prince Narula, who also judges the reality show, feels "The live auditions are yet another feat in creating a revolution and reaching out to our young audience".

"I'm really excited to meet some brilliant people and look forward to their perspective. This is going to be a great precursor to our adventurous journey later in the year," Prince added.

