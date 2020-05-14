Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle » health and fitness
1-min read

Covid-19: Elnaaz Norouzi Complains About 'Lack Of Hygienic Things in Grocery Stores' in Germany

Elnaaz Norouzi said that people in Germany are just over buying things as they have no clue when the crisis will end.

IANS

Updated:May 14, 2020, 8:05 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Covid-19: Elnaaz Norouzi Complains About 'Lack Of Hygienic Things in Grocery Stores' in Germany
credits - Elnaaz Norouzi instagram

Elnaaz Norouzi of Sacred Games fame, is in Germany amid the global COVID-19 lockdown. The Iran-born, German-raised actress complained about the lack of hygiene in the grocery stores.

"COVID-19 has struck the world really badly and more so," Elnaaz said.

The actress complained that there is a lack of "hygienic things in the grocery stores".

"There is a lack of hygienic things in the grocery stores. People here are just over buying things as they have no clue when all this will end. On the other hand I am happy that I am with my parents and can take care of them as much as I can in these times," she said.

Elnaaz added: "We have to stand tall and fight this all together, in the positive that we will overcome this soon and I can fly back to Mumbai in no time."

Recently, she shared that she has picked a new hobby -- gardening in quarantine.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading