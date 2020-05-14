Covid-19: Elnaaz Norouzi Complains About 'Lack Of Hygienic Things in Grocery Stores' in Germany
Elnaaz Norouzi said that people in Germany are just over buying things as they have no clue when the crisis will end.
credits - Elnaaz Norouzi instagram
Elnaaz Norouzi of Sacred Games fame, is in Germany amid the global COVID-19 lockdown. The Iran-born, German-raised actress complained about the lack of hygiene in the grocery stores.
"COVID-19 has struck the world really badly and more so," Elnaaz said.
The actress complained that there is a lack of "hygienic things in the grocery stores".
"There is a lack of hygienic things in the grocery stores. People here are just over buying things as they have no clue when all this will end. On the other hand I am happy that I am with my parents and can take care of them as much as I can in these times," she said.
Elnaaz added: "We have to stand tall and fight this all together, in the positive that we will overcome this soon and I can fly back to Mumbai in no time."
Recently, she shared that she has picked a new hobby -- gardening in quarantine.
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'We Don't Do that Here': Mumbai Police Go Wakanda-style to Spread Awareness on Fake News
- Aarogya Setu App And E-Pass Could Become Key For Interstate Travel And Movement in India
- Horrifying Video Shows Two Men Torturing an Infant Dolphin in West Bengal
- BWF in a Fix? Travel Restrictions Due to Covid-19 Make Calendar Planning Difficult
- Hockey India Makes it Mandatory for All Players to Have Aarogya Setu App to Track Covid-19 Cases