COVID-19 Fitness: Some Gym Exercises To Do At Home

Exercising at home is the only way to stay fit, healthy and happy during this COVID-19 pandemic. As people are not able to hit the gym and aerobic centres, getting extra pounds or mental stress are rising on a rapid scale. However, may fitness apps are helping people to work out in their living space with cardio and aerobic exercises.

Some of the basic gym exercises you can use without the equipment are:

Skipping

Grab a rope at both ends and start skipping for at least 10 minutes. Hold at the ends of the rope and use your wrists to flick it around your body, then jump to clear the rope as it hits the ground. Continue till your body is drenched with sweat and increase the speed rapidly to make it intense.

Burpees

Jump up at the air with your hands open and squat down with your thighs, parallel to the ground and place your palms on the floor. Then kick your feet back as far as you can while keeping your arms extended. Then jump back towards your hands and into the air. Follow the same step to continue. It is the perfect exercise for burning fat at home.

Push-Ups

This workout can be done with a little space. Push-ups will strengthen your arms, legs and bellies, which gives you the pleasure of a full-body workout in just under 10 minutes. Besides, the exercise can be modified as per your own convenience including jumps, planks and even weights.

Planks

Planks are one of the most helpful exercises to lose belly fats. Place your body (head to toe) parallel to the ground. Lift and hold your chest and hips in the air while putting the weight on your arms. 30 to 45 seconds planks for at least 3 times are good for a day.

Bicycle crunch

Lie down on your back and bring your legs to a tabletop position. Bend your elbows, and put your hands behind your head. Bring your right elbow to your left knee by straightening your right leg. Release the crunch slightly while bending your right leg and straightening your left leg, bring the left elbow and your right knee together. Repeat it for at least 40-50 times per rep.

Squatting

Using a chair will help you to perfectly align the form of a regular bodyweight squat. Put your body in the sitting position while hinging at the hips and pushing your bottom back. Hold it for at least 30 seconds with your feet adjacent to your shoulders. You can add intensity by adding jumps.