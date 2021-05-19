COVID-19: From Autism to Illness, 5 Vaccine Myths Busted

Covid-19 has brought vaccination to the fore once again, and with that, associated myths have also been doing rounds on social media, discouraging people to not take the life-saving shot. This is despite the data that backs vaccines are safe and effective. The vaccine hesitancy is also a result of lack of awareness among the general public. Let’s bust the myths around immunization one by one.

Vaccines make people sick

Many people stay from taking their shot fearing the side effects of the vaccine. However, vaccines don’t give you any illness, but some of the recipients can experience mild to moderate fever, headache or soreness which are actually signs that your body is fighting the non-lethal virus injected through the shot.

Vaccines cause autism

The fear that vaccines can cause autism was first originated in 1997 with a study report published in the prestigious medical journal, Lancet. However, the paper by British surgeon Andrew Wakefield was later retracted due to serious procedural errors, undisclosed financial conflict of interest and ethical violations. The surgeon’s medical license was also revoked. Later, several studies that were conducted found no link between vaccines and autism.

Vaccines are for children

The images of children getting polio drops or infants receiving shots against hepatitis have made people believe that vaccines are generally for children. This is not true as has been proven by the Covid-19 pandemic. Vaccines are needed at various phases of life and even children are required to get booster shots at later stages as the earlier given doses could reduce immunity over time. There are several preventable diseases like typhoid, influenza and hepatitis — all of which can be avoided through vaccination.

Not all adults require vaccination

Even though the Covid-19 pandemic in India initially took the heaviest toll on the elderly, the second wave has clearly established the fatal consequences on the young adult population. Over the years, vaccinations have become an important part in public health strategy across age groups. Vaccines against Hepatitis B have become crucial for healthcare providers, people with co-morbidities and pregnant women among others.

Getting flu over vaccine

People do gain immunity after getting infected, but the idea of exposing oneself to the flu instead of taking the vaccine is very dangerous. After infection, there are chances of the virus taking over your body and causing serious and sometimes fatal damage. This is even more dangerous for people with comorbidities. Whereas, vaccines are simply meant to immunise your body against the flu.

