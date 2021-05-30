Covid-19 Guide for Kids: How to Keep Your Child Safe from Coronavirus

There is no doubt that the Covid-19 pandemic has affected every single human on earth in some way or the other. While the coronavirus has been far more deadly for senior citizens and those with underlying health conditions, people in the lower age brackets have also been infected with many succumbing to the virus.

Even children, who have the strongest immune system compared to their older counterparts, have also not been spared by Covid-19.

According to America Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), a total of 3,943,407 children tested positive in the United States till May 20, 2021. This is more than 14% of the total reported cases in the country till the said date. The hospitalisation rate for all the positive children was 0.1% to 1.9% (data for 24 states and New York City). While the mortality rate in children is extremely low, there have been some reported deaths.

The safety of children, therefore, is extremely important. There are some basic, but essential ways which can ensure the virus doesn’t lay its hands on your kids.

Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the public health agency of the US, advises to inculcate following habits in your children to keep them safe and healthy.

Wash hands and wear a mask

Parents and guardians have to ensure their children regularly wash their hands with soap for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water is not readily available, use sanitiser that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Wearing a facemask is equally important, and anyone above the age of two years needs to cover their face with a mask when in public or around people who are not living in your household.

Limit your child’s interaction with people at highest risk of illness

You should limit your kids’ interaction with people who are at the highest risk of severe illness after contracting Covid-19.

These risk groups comprise people such as your child’s grandparents. Parents need to postpone visits to see older people in the family.

Limit in-person playtime, instead connect virtually

While outdoor social activities are important for the development of your kids, it risks your children getting infected. Moreover, the longer the interaction, the higher will be the risk of contracting Covid-19.

Physical interaction should be limited to the minimum and instead parents should opt for supervised phone calls or video chats with their friends.

However, you need to ensure your kids don’t lose out on physical activity as it is important for their health. Parents should also set an example for their children by leading an active lifestyle.

Clinic visits for flu shots

Despite the pandemic, parents should not miss out on their kids’ mandatory shots for flu and other prospective diseases.

