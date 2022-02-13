COVID-19: Gut Microbiome and Long-Term COVID Complications are Interlinked, Says Study

COVID-19 has impacted the health of many in the long term. People who have recovered from COVID-19 face several complications even after recovery such as fatigue, loss of sense, insomnia and so on. However, the reason for all these causes is not known yet. To look deeper into the long-term consequences of COVID-19, the Center for Gut Microbiota Research conducted a study to link gut microbiome composition to post-acute COVID-19 syndrome (PACS). The study revealed the first evidence of gut dysbiosis in people who suffered from long COVID that is having the post-recovery syndrome up to six months after their initial COVID-19 infection.

The scientists conducted the study on 106 severe COVID-19 patients and 68 non-COVID-19 people. People who had COVID-19 were followed up for six months after the inception of the disease. The scientists further analysed the serial faecal microbiome in 258 people. To get the findings accurately, the results were studied concerning the continuous symptoms till six months.

The results revealed that people who suffered from PACS showed symptoms like fatigue, lower memory and hair loss at six months. Around 76 percent of the sample group showed these PACS symptoms. Further, the study also generated a link between the gut microbiome and the long-prevailing COVID-19. As stated in the paper, “Gut microbiota composition at admission was associated with the occurrence of PACS. Patients without PACS showed recovered gut microbiome profile at 6 months compared to that of non-COVID-19 controls."

The study is relevant in today’s time as it provides evidence of long-lasting COVID-19. The findings of the study also highlighted that there were some compositional alternations in the gut microbiome in the long-term COVID-19 patients. These alternations were easily observed. Further, the scientists are planning to study microbiota modulation and how it can facilitate timely recovery from PACS.

