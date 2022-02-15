COVID-19 has Increased Risk of Diabetes Among Children: Study

Gone are the days when diseases were restricted to age. And, now, according to a study, the risk of diabetes has grown at a rapid rate, not just among the elderly but also among children. The research was conducted at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The study, led by researchers Dr Asmita Mahajan and Dr Gurudutt Bhat, shows that children under the age of 18, who are recovering from COVID, are more prone to Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

Symptoms of diabetes:

Excessive thirst and bedwetting are the signs of diabetes among the children. Sudden weight loss is also one of the most common symptoms of diabetes.

During the pandemic, the number of diabetes cases between the age group of 13 to 15 has seen an upward curve. The surge in diabetes cases could be due to the lockdown and restrictions put in place to contain the spread of Covid-19. Children’s movement has been restricted, and it has compelled them to take online classes, limiting their physical exercise. It also resulted in a significant rise in the strain on children’s eyes, leading to stress and sadness.

Ways that can help keep keep diabetes at bay

These tips can prove beneficial for your child:

1.Physical activity: Children should go out and play for at least 60 minutes per day.

2.Reduce weight: Weight loss can be one of the most effective ways to reduce the risk of Type 2 diabetes.

3.Reduce sugar intake: Avoid soda and drinks with a high sugar content.

4.Limit screen time: Parents must set a time limit for using computers, mobile phones, and television screens.

5. Focus on balanced diet: Balanced diet and a sufficient water intake is a must for cutting the diabetes risk.

Parents should also do regular monitoring of glucose and sugar levels in their children.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

