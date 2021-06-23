COVID-19: Here are 5 Iron-Rich Foods That Boost Immune System Against COVID-19

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus last year, immunity and immunity booster food have been the most talked about things. People started giving special attention to food items that gave a boost to their immunity after all it was one of the most important things in your resistance against the deadly virus.

As we move back to our normal lives after the second wave of the pandemic, there still a need to be very careful about our health. While we should take vaccine shots as soon as possible, there should not be any complicity in our effort for better immunity and resistance to diseases. We should continue to incorporate mineral and vitamin-rich food items into our diets.

Here, we look at iron-rich food items that you could include in your daily diet to give immunity a boost.

Spinach

Spinach is considered one of the best sources of iron and can be really good for your immunity. Apart from iron, this leafy vegetable is rich in calcium, sodium and phosphorus. It is also very helpful in increasing the haemoglobin in your blood.

Dry Fruits

All dry fruits including raisins, figs, are loaded with iron and could be a very good option to get over an iron deficiency in your body. Dry fruits are also very helpful in improving the blood cell count.

Lentils

Lentils or pulses popularly known as dal in common practice in India are very rich in iron apart from other benefits. A cup of cooked lentils can provide up to 6 mg of iron which is 37 per cent of the total daily requirement of iron by the body.

Soya

Soya is a very rich source of iron and 100gm of raw soybean contains up to 15.7mg of iron. Incorporating soya-based food items like tofu in our daily food consumption items could be a very good way to meet the iron requirements of our body.

Potatoes

Potatoes which are a very common frequently used food item in our households are a very rich source of iron. A raw potato carried 3.2 mg of iron contents. Additionally, potatoes are also a very good source of fibre, vitamin C, B6 and potassium.

