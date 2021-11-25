COVID-19: Here's How you can Manage Weight Gain During Recovery

Weight gain has been one of the biggest issues for people post COVID-19 recovery and during pandemic. Low activity levels and frequent meals are the most common reasons behind gaining kilos.

Many COVID-19 patients experienced unexplained weight gain after recovering from the deadly virus. Celebrities have opened up on gaining kilos post their COVID recovery. The issue once again came to light, when in a recent post TV actress Rubina Dilaik highlighted how she has been receiving hate mails and comments from people for her weight gain.

Rubina had earlier revealed that she had gained 7 kgs post her recovery from COVID-19. In an Instagram post, she expressed disappointment over her so-called fans, who are only smitten by her physical appearance, rather than her talent and commitment to work.

According to experts, weight gain has been one of the biggest issues for people post COVID recovery and during the pandemic. Low activity levels and frequent meals are the most common reasons behind gaining kilos.

However, if you want to lose some weight, make sure you make proper amendments to your diet. Here are some tips you can keep in mind:

Skipping meal is not the ideal way to lose weight. It will only make you famished and weak. Mindfully distributing your calories throughout the day will aid in weight loss. Have a hearty breakfast, a proper meal, and keep the dinner light. You should also add two snacks in between.

Cut out on animal protein as they are loaded with fat and calories. When trying to shed kilos, relying on plant-based protein would be the best. They have the right amount of nutrition and have less fat and calories.

Eat green veggies and fruits. Adding colorful fiber and nutrients to your diet will assist in your weight loss process. Veggies and fruit are extremely low in calories but are loaded with nutrients. They will not only keep you fuller but also boost your metabolism.

Mind your water intake, especially during winters when people don’t really feel thirsty due to the cold weather. Not consuming adequate amount of water can lead to water retention, headache, and dehydration.

Burning fat by hitting the gym, running, performing cardio exercises, or doing yoga is equally important for regulating weight gain post-COVID recovery.

