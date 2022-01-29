COVID-19: High-Risk Activities You Shouldn’t Perform to Avoid COVID-19 Infection

Coronavirus cases are on a surge in this country. In order to avoid another massive outbreak of the virus, the authorities have urged people to take all the necessary steps to prevent it. In recent days, a highly infectious variant Omicron is on loose, and it has become all the more important to follow COVID-appropriate behavior. While wearing masks, maintaining social distance, and adhering to hand hygiene is the need of the hour, here are some other activities people should avoid.



Avoid Crowded Restaurants, Cafes



The novel coronavirus spreads by close contact, following which people are urged people to avoid crowded places. The SARs-COV-2 virus might spread more rampantly in an enclosed, poorly ventilated, crowded indoor setting. This is because eating inside a crowded restaurant is certainly very unsafe, as Omicron is running freely among people.



Avoid Hosting Indoor Gatherings



With travel restrictions in place, the number of indoor parties has increased. If you are planning to host a house party or attend one, it is definitely a bad idea. As coronavirus is an extremely transmissible respiratory infection, it is much easier for the virus to spread at an indoor social gathering. The indoor parties are all about people talking, laughing, shouting, sneezing and touching surfaces that could be contaminated.



Visiting Salon



If you want to get a haircut at the salon, it’s favourable to avoid it at least for now. It might be a great risk, since you’re are breathing the same air as your barber or the stylist. Wearing a mask though ensures that you are protected from catching an infection, it does not make you invincible.



Watch Movies At Home



Movie theaters are extremely crowded, especially when a blockbuster film is playing onscreen. There are very high chances of you getting infected during such film screenings. Since COVID-19 can cause mild to moderate to severe infections, people can also be asymptomatic. Even if the person sitting next to you might seem fine, there is absolutely no telling if they are or not positive. The best way to protect yourself is by staying at home.



Shopping At Malls



Shopping is a stress buster and the need to shop never really subsides. But, going shopping amid rising COVID-19 cases can end up being extremely dangerous. Shopping malls could be a great hotspot for the virus, considering that it is always very crowded and is an indoor setting. There are high chances that you might unknowingly come in contact with an infected person or may touch a contaminated surface. Hence, avoid shopping in malls for a while.

Apart from these five steps, it is also advisable that you avoid any form of travel.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.