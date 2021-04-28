COVID-19: How The Virus Spreads And Precautions You Can Take

COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by the recently discovered coronavirus. The COVID-19 virus spreads primarily through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The virus enters the body via nose, mouth and eyes. Some recent studies suggest that virus may be airborne and can be spread through fine infected droplets that remain suspended in the air in closed air-conditioned environments of offices, AC cabs-buses, shopping malls and theatres due to absence of cross-ventilation, even when you are not in direct contact with an infected person.

COVID-19 transmission can be reduced by:

Staying at home if possible, especially if you are more than 60 years or less than 5 years of age, or have comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension or chronic ailments. Avoid meeting visitors at home.

Washing your hands and face at regular intervals with soap and water.

Wearing a mask at all times when out of the house.

Social distancing – keeping a distance of 6 feet from others when out of the house.

Cleaning the frequently touched surfaces with disinfectant regularly.

Avoiding closed spaces with central air-conditioning like offices, malls, etc. with inadequate fresh air.

Ensuring proper nutrition through balanced diet, maintaining hydration with plenty of fluids, boosting immunity through fresh fruit juices, herbal drinks and turmeric in milk.

Daily exercise and meditation.

Taking your daily prescribed medicines regularly. Don’t self-medicate.

Avoid going near sick people.

Seek medical advice whenever needed. Teleconsultations are available at Medanta. Register on Medanta eClinic or call 0124 4834566 for help.

