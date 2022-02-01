COVID-19: Keep Cold, Cough, Sneezing and Sore Throat away with these Ayurvedic tips

Winter brings with it its share of cold-related illnesses and with the surge of Omicron cases throughout the country, the concern gets all the more real. Although we have our wardrobes full of jackets, blazers, sweaters and other warm clothes to protect ourselves from the cold, the precautions do not necessarily end there. There are a variety of ways you can protect yourself from the cold and Dr Dixa Bhavsar just gave us a few tips to do the same through a social media post.

“It could just be a seasonal or viral cough and cold (not necessarily covid), but it can have a negative impact on your mental health. It is preferable to avoid it in every manner possible," she added in the post. She recommended refraining from the following things during the winter season:

Having Cold Drinks: Chilled, carbonated drinks should be avoided because they already contain a lot of sugar and caffeine.

Having Yoghurt especially when mixed with fruits: Yoghurt should be avoided throughout the winter, according to Ayurveda, because it promotes gland secretion, which in turn increases mucus secretion.

Avoid ice creams, sugary food, deep fried food, heavy food: Eat a healthy balanced diet with little or no room for junk food

Sleeping during the day: According to Dr Bhavsar, Ayurveda says that sleeping during the day should be strictly avoided.

Late nights: Staying awake too late into the night is not recommended either

Apart from precautionary measures, she also recommended some simple Ayurvedic home remedies for people who have already caught a cold.

Boil 1 litre of water with 7-8 tulsi leaves, a tiny piece of ginger, a few garlic cloves, 1 tsp carom seeds, 1 tsp fenugreek seeds, turmeric (dried or fresh), and 4-5 black peppercorns (kali mirch) until it reduces to half and drink first thing in the morning.

Take some honey as its antimicrobial properties may allow it to fight bacteria and viruses and also soothe your throat.

To promote digestive function, do drink warm water.

Drink turmeric, ginger and lemon tea.

Drink some warm milk mixed with turmeric.

Steam therapy or inhaling steam is an effective home remedy. In the boiled water, add some ajwain, eucalyptus oil or turmeric.

