COVID-19: Kylie Jenner to Donate Hand Sanitisers to California Hospitals
Kylie Jenner recently donated USD 1 million to help supply protective wear to healthcare professionals fighting coronavirus on the front lines.
(Image: Instagram/ Kylie Jenner)
Kylie Jenner will be making a huge donation of hand sanitisers to southern California hospitals.
The 22-year-old reality TV star and her mother, Kris Jenner, have teamed up with cosmetics company Coty to mass produce the hand sanitisers.
Each sanitiser will come with a special message, reading, "dedicated to first responders working to support our communities".
According to Page Six, Coty will be making the hand sanitisers in its factories, and Kylie Skin products will not be affected.
The businesswoman has also been using her star power to spread awareness about social-distancing, asking her fans to "stay inside" and "practice self-quarantine".
