COVID-19 Lockdown: Chris Hemsworth Tags Homeschooling 'As Absolute Challenge'

The actor has three kids with wife Elsa Pataky -- daughter India, seven, and twin sons -- Sasha and Tristan, six. The actor said he is struggling to get the children to concentrate on their studies.

IANS

April 25, 2020
COVID-19 Lockdown: Chris Hemsworth Tags Homeschooling 'As Absolute Challenge'
Image of Chris Hemsworth, courtesy of Instagram

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth, whose OTT film Extraction released on Friday, finds homeschooling his children more "challenging" than he expected.

Hemsworth opened up on life amid lockdown with his wife Elsa Pataky, and his three kids -- daughter India, seven, and twin sons -- Sasha and Tristan, six. The actor said he is struggling to get the children to concentrate on their studies at home, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"Homeschooling is an absolute challenge. It's three hours of negotiation and maybe 20 minutes of actual work. (My children) just crave interaction with other kids so much, obviously, and that's a challenge," said the actor, who is quarantining with family at home in Australia.

"We're just enjoying being together. We've been dragged all over the world for so many different reasons over the last few years," he added.

During the lockdown, Hemsworth, who is known for playing Thor in Marvel's Cinematic world, is offering guided meditation to help children with stress and anxiety in association with his fitness and wellness app, which he recently made free for a limited period amid the public health crisis.

