COVID-19 or Swine Flu? Know How To Differentiate Between The Infections

The world has been living under the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic for over two years now. While the cases now have been controlled to an extent, the virus still continues to prevail in several parts of the world. Many of the symptoms of this infection are similar to those of the flu. Therefore, it often becomes difficult to differentiate. Before COVID-19, the global outbreak of swine flu was wreaking havoc. Swine flu struck the world back in 2009-2010 but a rise in its cases has again been reported in India.

As the swine flu cases rise, experts have been urging people to stick to wearing masks and following the social distancing rules. But since both the viruses (COVID-19 and Swine Flu) are very different from each other in terms of contagiousness and mortality rate, it is important to be able to differentiate between each of their symptoms.

Symptoms of COVID-19

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the virus affects people differently. While most infected people develop mild to moderate illness and recover without hospitalisation, COVID-19 has also been one of the leading causes of death around the world since its outbreak.

Its most common symptoms include fever, cough, tiredness and loss of taste or smell. Other less common symptoms are sore throat, headache, aches and pains, diarrhea, a rash on the skin, discolouration of fingers or toes and red or irritated eyes. The most serious symptoms of the viral infection that demand immediate medical attention are difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, loss of speech or mobility (or confusion) and chest pain.

Symptoms of Swine Flu

WHO declared an end to the global 2009 H1N1 influenza pandemic in 2010. However, it is now considered one of the seasonal flu viruses that circulate each winter.

The symptoms of this virus are similar to those of seasonal flu and consist of fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body and headaches, chills and fatigue. A large number of people who were infected with this virus also reported diarrhea and vomiting.

How To Differentiate Between COVID-19 And Swine Flu?

The rate of transmission of COVID-19 is far more than that of swine flu. The overlapping symptoms can make it a bit difficult to differentiate between the two. The factors that distinguish between the two include loss of smell and/or taste, breathlessness and skin rashes.

Besides this, sneezing is a common swine flu symptom which is less likely to be observed in people infected with COVID-19.

For the best confirmation, it is advisable that you get yourself tested for both infections.

