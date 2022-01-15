Covid-19 Pandemic's Taken Huge Toll on Mental Health. Here's How You Stay Mentally Fit

The Covid-19 pandemic, besides ravaging the world for the past two years, has also caused mental problems to people. From losing their loved ones to issues concerning employment, people have gone through a lot in the last two years and its impact on their mental health is now visible.

According to a report published by University College London in April 2021, depression and anxiety were at their peak during the UK lockdown in March 2020. The figures dropped significantly after the lockdown was lifted.

More than 40,000 people were surveyed for this study. According to a similar report from the US Census Bureau, anxiety among American youth was 42 percent higher in December 2020. However, it is also true that these testing times have resulted in many significant changes in people’s attitudes towards life. Individuals now want to take a more positive approach to life.

According to a study published in the Journal of Happiness Studies in 2020, youth who volunteered during the lockdown said it was the most fulfilling job they had ever done.

In a social study conducted by University College London in September 2021, every third person said they received more help from their neighbours than they had previously.

Anxiety and depression symptoms are more common in people who live alone, according to a report by the United States Census Bureau.

Research published in the journal Springer Link claims that people who feel connected to others during pandemics experience less anxiety and depression. So, if you don’t live with your family and friends, stay in touch via phone, video call, or other means.

Besides that, people who exercised frequently during lockdown had more positive energy as per a study published in the journal Frontiers in Psychology in September 2020.

During the early stages of the pandemic, youth who continued to exercise while staying at home were less likely to become depressed, said a behavioural analysis published in the US psychological journal ENGAGE.

A lack of interest in routine tasks is another sign of poor mental health. It’s known as Anhedonia. This is a kind of depression as well. Even 20 minutes of outdoor activity, according to the International Journal of Environmental Health Research, can keep a person mentally fit. Gardening and painting are good examples of this.

According to a news report published in Dainik Bhaskar, Dr Rajesh Yadav of Rivermead Gate Medical Center in London

believes that 20 minutes of hobby, outdoor activity, or helping others will reduce anxiety.

