Coronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
2-min read

COVID-19: Sara Ali Khan to Rhea Chakraborty, Celebrity Home Workout Videos will Inspire You to Stay Fit

Videos of Bollywood actresses Kiara Advani, Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh, Rhea Chakraborty among others doing workout at home are fitness goals amid the coronavirus pandemic.

News18.com

Updated:March 24, 2020, 2:37 PM IST
COVID-19: Sara Ali Khan to Rhea Chakraborty, Celebrity Home Workout Videos will Inspire You to Stay Fit
Anil Kapoor (L) and Rhea Chakraborty (R)

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the states in various parts of India shutting the doors of all gym establishments as well. As Bollywood celebrities are also staying indoors, they are making sure that they stay in shape.

Read: Coronavirus: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Go Virtual with Their Gym Sessions

A video of Rhea Chakraborty staying at home for workout is being liked and shared by many as it encourages one to sustain during the difficult times of the spreading coronavirus. It shows Rhea doing crunches with an easily available household item like flower pot. Not just Rhea, many celebrities in fact have advocated staying at home for workout and have themselves shared their fitness routines to inspire you. Check out some of them below:

Fitness #StayHome #StayFit

@saraalikhan95 @pumaindia

Fitness #StayFit #StayHome #StaySafe

